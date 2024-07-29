Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a brief, closed-door session at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, according to reports. The meeting, which lasted approximately 15 to 20 minutes, also included Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, but was conducted without the presence of other officials.

During this session, the discussion focused on the ongoing crisis in Manipur, which has been grappling with severe ethnic violence since last year. Sources revealed that the meeting was arranged on the sidelines of a special conclave for Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, aimed at outlining a roadmap for resolving the conflict.

Chief Minister Singh, who has been in Delhi for the past few days, is expected to return to Imphal shortly. The meeting’s brief duration suggests that while immediate action points were discussed, the comprehensive resolution of the crisis will require more extensive dialogue and planning with central government officials.

The situation in Manipur remains dire, with around 60,000 people displaced and living in relief camps. The violence has severely disrupted education, healthcare, and essential services. Additionally, ten elected legislators from the Kuki community have not attended assembly sessions for over a year due to security concerns.