Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his deep condolences on the tragic death of five Indian Army soldiers during a training exercise in Ladakh. The soldiers lost their lives when their T-72 tank was swept away by flash floods.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of five soldiers of the Indian Army during a training activity in Ladakh where their T-72 tank was swept away by flash floods. Extending my heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave soldiers who served the country till their last breath. The nation will remember the supreme sacrifices they gave for the security of the country. I pray for the departed souls to rest in peace," said CM Singh.

Four jawans and one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) were crossing a river in the Nyoma-Chushul area in a T-72 tank as part of a drill, when there was a sudden increase in the water levels and the tank sank due to its impact, according to PTI.

Defence officials said, "Five Indian Army soldiers, including one junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four jawans, lost their lives in a mishap during a river crossing exercise last evening in Daulat Beg Oldie area. All five bodies have been recovered.”

Heavy rainfall has been lashing parts of Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh for the past couple of days, with landslides in Shimla, Kullu and Kinnaur districts, on June 28.

In Shimla, several vehicles were damaged due to a landslide in the Malyana area. Roads were blocked and traffic came to a halt following landslides in Kullu and Kinnaur districts as well.

Also read: Ladakh: Five Army soldiers killed after being swept away in flash floods