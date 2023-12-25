In a fitting tribute to the architect of modern India, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh participated in the observance of "Good Governance Day" at the City Convention Centre, Imphal East. The event, held on the 99th birth anniversary of the Bharat Ratna awardee, aimed at honoring Vajpayee's enduring legacy in diplomacy and national security.

Singh, in a tweet on the microblogging site X, expressed his gratitude, acknowledging Vajpayee as a beacon of light and a guiding force whose principles continue to shape India's resilient economy. The Chief Minister highlighted that the nation has drawn inspiration from Vajpayee's teachings, contributing to the ethos of good governance.

Established on December 25, 2014, Good Governance Day commemorates the birthdays of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the late Madan Mohan Malviya, both honored with the Bharat Ratna. This day symbolizes the nation's commitment to fostering transparency, accountability, and effective administration.

The tradition gained momentum with the initiation of Good Governance Week in 2021, evolving into a seven-day celebration from December 20 to 26. This year marks the third edition of the significant week dedicated to promoting governance ideals.