In the aftermath of a brazen attack on state police commandos in the border town of Moreh, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has expressed deep concern over the escalating assaults on state forces. Five police commandos were injured in the attack in Tengnoupal district on December 31 prompting Singh to announce that a high-level delegation will soon travel to Delhi to meet central leaders and apprise them of the precarious situation.

The injured personnel were swiftly airlifted to Imphal and admitted to a local hospital for medical attention. The Chief Minister stated the severity of the recent attacks, labeling them a significant national security threat. Singh highlighted the active engagement of both state and central security forces in maintaining control over the situation. However, he stressed the need for a robust and comprehensive approach to counter elements relentless in their attempts to destabilize the state of Manipur.

"The unprecedented attacks against the state forces in recent times have become a serious national security threat. While the state and central security forces are actively engaged in maintaining control over the situation, it is also imperative for the combined security forces to adopt a robust and comprehensive approach to deal with these elements, who are relentlessly attempting to destabilize the state of Manipur," said Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Following the incident, Singh convened a high-level meeting with BJP state president A Sharda Devi, ministers, MLAs, and party leaders on Sunday to discuss the situation and formulate a strategy. The Chief Minister stated that the delegation, set to visit Delhi soon, aims to apprise central leaders of the critical situation prevailing in Manipur.

"Joined a high-level meeting of @BJP4Manipur in presence of Smt @AShardaDevi Ji, President BJP Manipur Pradesh, Hon’ble Ministers, Hon’ble MLAs, and party karyakarta to deliberate on a stringent approach to deal with elements who are hell-bent on destabilizing Manipur. A delegation will also be going to Delhi soon to meet the central leaders in this regard," announced Singh on social media platform X.