Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after their landslide victory in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls, on June 2.

Lauding the party’s return to power for the third consecutive term in the state, the Manipur CM asserted that the victory is evidence of people’s trust and confidence in the governance of PM Modi.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Manipur CM wrote, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their resounding victory in Arunachal Pradesh, and returning to power for the third consecutive term. This victory is an evidence to the trust and confidence the people of Arunachal Pradesh have in the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji and development-oriented policies of the BJP.”

Furthermore, CM N Biren Singh also congratulated Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the Arunachal Pradesh BJP for emerging victorious.

He said, “Special congratulations to Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu and the BJP family in Arunachal Pradesh. May this victory pave the way for greater development and a brighter future for the state.”