Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh appreciated the Green Manipur Mission team for carrying out a plantation drive at Phouoibi, on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Manipur CM emphasised the need to preserve the environment and strengthen bonds with nature.

He wrote, “I appreciate the Chief Minister's Green Manipur Mission team for conducting a mass tree plantation drive at Phouoibi. Such measures not only raise awareness about the need to protect the environment but strengthen our existing bonds with the surroundings.”

Furthermore, he also stressed on the importance of planting new saplings to combat deforestation and climate change. “Let us remember that each seed and every sapling can make a huge difference in the fight against deforestation and climate change,” he wrote.

Earlier, CM N Biren Singh also extended wishes on the occasion of World Environment Day and pledged for a cleaner and sustainable future.

“Let's work together to create a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future for ourselves and the generations to come. Remember, the health of our environment is the foundation of our well-being. Happy World Environment Day!,” he wrote on X.