Moirangthem T. Nongshaba, an intending MP candidate for Inner Manipur, has been summoned by the Imphal West Police following his controversial remarks made towards Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh during a live TV show on April 2.

In the televised appearance, Nongshaba was quoted saying, "Until Biren resigns or dies, Manipur will always suffer. Instead of waiting for him to die, I might as well kill him."

The police notice, dated April 4, directs Nongshaba to appear before them at the Imphal Police Station by 11 am today. Failure to comply could lead to his arrest under relevant sections of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The notice emphasizes the necessity for Nongshaba's cooperation in the investigation, stating that there are "reasonable grounds to question" him about the incident.