Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on March 10 stood against mounting challenges, asserting the imperative for transparency and adherence to the rule of law. Refusing to concede any fault, Singh called for the unequivocal revelation of truth to the public eye.

Amidst growing tensions aimed at unsettling the state's stability and territorial integrity, Singh issued a stern warning to those endeavoring to incite discord and subvert Manipur's democratic foundations. He implored dissenters to reconsider their actions, advocating for a peaceful resolution of differences through lawful means.

"We refuse to concede fault and truth must be known to all," said Singh.

Earlier on March 9 , Chief Minister N Biren Singh confirmed that the state government is actively engaged in deporting Myanmar nationals who have unlawfully entered Manipur's territory. The deportation process is being executed in a phased manner to manage the substantial number of individuals involved.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Singh elucidated, "The number of illegal Myanmar nationals is huge, so we cannot deport them all together at one time. So, part by part, we are deporting as some legal proceedings are also taking place."

This announcement follows the deportation of seven Myanmar nationals from Imphal International Airport on March 8, marking the commencement of a broader operation aimed at deporting a total of 77 individuals from Myanmar between March 8 and March 11.

According to information disclosed by the Home Department of the Manipur government, these foreign nationals are being transported in batches via helicopters from Imphal to the border town of Moreh. The first group of seven individuals was flown from Imphal International Airport to Moreh early Friday morning.