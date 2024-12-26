Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh conducted an inspection of the Manipur Police Firing Range at Wairi Pangei, Imphal, and oversaw the construction of temporary barracks for newly recruited personnel. The Chief Minister emphasized the government's commitment to bolstering law enforcement capabilities in light of the state's current challenges.



The Chief Minister announced that approximately 1,946 recruits from the 10th and 11th Indian Reserve Battalions (IRB), recently graduated from an academy in Assam, will be stationed at temporary barracks. These battalions were specially raised for highway protection duties.





Around 800-1,000 recruits will undergo special commando training at the temporary facilities to form rapid-response teams for managing law and order.

Infrastructure Development: Construction and maintenance work at the battalion headquarters of the 10th IRB (Nungba) and 11th IRB (Saivom) are ongoing.





The Chief Minister underscored the need for refresher training to ensure police personnel maintain fitness and readiness. Highlighting the pivotal role of law enforcement, he referred to the police as the “backbone of society and governance” and stressed the importance of boosting their morale.



To address incidents of mob violence, the government is procuring essential equipment, including helmets, for police personnel. The Chief Minister condemned threats and attacks on officers during crowd control, warning that such acts demoralize the force.



CM Singh urged the families of recruits to refrain from seeking political interference in transfer and postings. He emphasized the importance of allowing fresh recruits to serve under the government's established policies.



Addressing the issue of displaced families residing in relief camps at educational institutions, the Chief Minister assured that they will soon be relocated to prefabricated houses under construction at Phubala and other designated areas.



The Chief Minister was joined by Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Minister Leishangthem Susindro Meitei, Chief Secretary Dr. Vineet Joshi, Deputy Commissioner Imphal East Smt. Khumanthem Diana Devi, and other officials.





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