Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh conveyed his wishes to all the athletes, coaches and sports lovers of the country on this National Sports Day. He mentioned the character-building propensity of sports that helps to bring people together while urging the need to provide appropriate support and encouragement to budding sports talent in the country.

"Sport builds not only character and discipline but also cohesion, resilience, and a sense of community," Singh has said in his message. He called upon all to reaffirm their commitment to support athletes in their quest for excellence.

Singh also extended homage to the legendary Major Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day, whose immense contribution to Indian hockey is an inspiration to many generations. "Let us pay tribute to the great legacy of Major Dhyan Chand and pay our respects to the inspirational triumphs of our athletes," he added.

Singh has also called on the general public to inculcate in themselves the spirit of teamwork, respect, and harmony while instrumentalizing the role of sports in nation-building processes. His message rhymed with the broader celebration of National Sports Day, marking the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, a day assigned to give recognition to the role of sports and physical activities in society.