Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he took oath as a Member of Parliament from the Varanasi seat, Uttar Pradesh on June 24 and asserted that the country will achieve progress under his leadership.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Manipur chief minister appreciated PM Modi’s dedication towards bringing glory to the nation.

He wrote, “Extending best wishes to PM Narendra Modi as he took oath as a Member of Parliament from Varanasi seat, Uttar Pradesh today. With renewed dedication and unwavering commitment towards bringing more glory to the nation, PM Modi will lead the country towards further progress and prosperity.”

The 18th Lok Sabha commenced on June 24 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking the oath as a Member of Parliament. The oath-taking ceremony marks the beginning of the new parliamentary session, with other members swearing in following the alphabetical order of states.

Prime Minister Modi's arrival at the Parliament was marked by an address to the media before the session commenced. The special session is not only significant for the swearing-in of members but also for the legislative challenges and opposition that the government is expected to face right from the onset.