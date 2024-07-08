Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to microblogging site X to share his heartfelt prayers and wishes on the auspicious occasion of Kang, the Rath-Yatra festival. Standing in reverence at the Shree Shree Govindajee Temple, Chief Minister N Biren Singh sought divine blessings from Lord Jagannath for the welfare and prosperity of Manipur.

In his message, Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his earnest prayers for peace, well-being, prosperity, and happiness for all residents of Manipur. The Kang festival holds significant cultural and spiritual importance in Manipur, symbolizing unity and collective blessings.

Earlier this month, on June 7, the tranquility leading up to the Rath Yatra festival was disrupted when miscreants fired gunshots at a Rath Yatra chariot being prepared near the crossing of Sana Konung at Palace Compound in Imphal East, Manipur. The incident, which occurred around 12:30 am, saw the miscreants arriving in a car from the direction of Advanced hospital. They fired two rounds at the chariot before swiftly fleeing towards the Palace Gate.

In response, Imphal East District Police, led by officers, promptly rushed to the scene and issued alerts at various police checkpoints. No injuries were reported from the incident. The motive behind the attack is still under investigation.