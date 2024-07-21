Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his gratitude on microblogging site X for the efforts of Union Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, in ensuring the safe return of Indian nationals from Bangladesh. Singh highlighted the collaborative measures being taken to manage the situation and facilitate the return of Manipuris stranded abroad.

In his update, Chief Minister Singh acknowledged the proactive role of Dr. Jaishankar in coordinating the repatriation efforts. "I have personally communicated with Union Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on the developing situation in Bangladesh, and we are working together to arrange a safe return for Manipuris," Singh stated. He commended Jaishankar’s direct involvement in monitoring the situation and securing safe passage for Indian citizens.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also provided an update on the ongoing repatriation process. According to the latest information, the High Commission of India in Dhaka, along with Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Khulna, are assisting Indian nationals in returning home. The MEA has coordinated with local authorities, civil aviation, immigration, land ports, and BSF to ensure smooth travel and safety.

To date, 778 Indian students have returned via land ports, and around 200 students have used regular flights from Dhaka and Chittagong. The High Commission is in constant communication with over 4,000 students in Bangladesh, providing necessary support. Additionally, students from Nepal and Bhutan have been assisted with their repatriation.