Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh will meet Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhawan today. This meeting, which includes the Chief Minister's council of ministers and all alliance MLAs, is convened to address the escalating unrest in the state and seek measures to restore peace and stability.

Also Read: Centre should take responsibility for death and destruction in Manipur: Congress MP Bimol Akoijam

On the evening of September 7, CM Biren Singh, accompanied by a delegation of ruling MLAs, visited Governor Acharya to discuss the deteriorating situation. The delegation urged the Governor to inform the Centre about the urgent need for stringent measures against the Kuki militants, who are employing advanced weaponry to target civilians.