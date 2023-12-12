Chief Minister N Biren Singh has urged newly elected chief minister of Mizoram not to interfere in internal matter of Manipur but rather extend support in restoring peace in the state

Citing one of the comments expressed by newly elected chief minister of Mizoram, chief minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh appealed to his neighbouring counterpart to lend his support in returning normalcy in Manipur instead of expressing views which is beyond his constitutional rights.

He made his sharp reaction during the observance ceremony of Nupee Lal Numit, 2023 held today which was held in commemoration of brave women who fought valiantly against the then British Government.

The observance was made by paying the floral tribute to the departed women freedom fighters at the Nupee Lal Memorial complex followed by formal function at the G.P. Women's College, Central Hall.

Addressing the function as chief guest, N Biren Singh said that it is very unfortunate to learnt that his counterpart Mizoram newly elected chief minister expressed a comment relating Manipur people staying in Moreh which is none of his business.

“I have seen one comment in which newly elected Mizoram chief minister has asked not to harass people of Moreh by police. Passing such comment by chief minister of other state is little beyond the constitution. What is happening in the state is the internal matter and should be deal by state itself. Mizoram chief minister don’t know exactly what is happening in Moreh. The place is inhabited by many communities such people such as Meitei, Tamil, Meitei [angal, Kukis, Thadou etc. I would like to make an earnest appeal to extend support in restoring peace in my state irrespective of caste and community in my state. I never say anything when there was Bru controversy in Mizoram rather we pray to restore peace in Mizoram,” he expressed.

He also thanked other neighbouring states for their expressing their concern and support in connection with present crisis of Manipur and to restore peace.

Biren said that due to political crisis in neighbouring country Myanmar, many outsiders are still in state. The state is providing humanitarian service to them however precautionary measure are also being taken up to control influx of refugees by taking biometric in strategic location such as Moren and Kamjong areas.

Speaking on the occasion, N. Biren Singh mentioned the contribution of womenfolk in every crucial time of the State since time immemorial. Recognising the selfless contribution of women, he announced two initiatives taken up by the State Government in their honour, which included renaming of road stretch from Governor’s Traffic Point to Pureiromba Khongnangkhong as ‘Nupi Lan Road’ and the ‘Chief Minister's Ima Nongthangleima Yaipha Tengbang Scheme’.

Elaborating on the newly launched Chief Minister's Ima Nongthangleima Yaipha Tengbang Scheme, Shri N. Biren informed that women who are above 40 years of age, with no source of income and not covered under any welfare scheme taken up by the Government, would be provided financial assistance of Rs. 6000 per annum (Rs. 500 per month).

Also read : Why celebrate Women and Nupilan of Manipur?

The Chief Minister further recalled the role taken by Manipuri women in regaining their motherland from Awa during the Seven Years Devastation period. He also mentioned women freedom fighters of the State and their contribution for the cause of the motherland.

Speaking on the present law and order situation in the State, he stressed the need for all the communities residing in the State to stand together and face the challenges ahead. Continuing that many innocents had lost their lives and many got displaced from their homes, he sought contribution of everyone in restoring peace and normalcy in the State.

Acknowledging the contribution made by women in society, two lady MLAs namely MLA of Oinam AC Irengbam Nalini Devi and MLA of Naoriya Pakhanglakpa AC Sagolshem Kebi Devi also shared the dais with the Chief Minister as president and guest of honour respectively. As a part of the program, Nupee Lal Drama was played by Nupee Lal Memorial Association Drama Party.

Speaker, Manipur Legislative Assembly, Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, Security Advisor to the Government of Manipur, senior Government Officials, students of G.P. Women’s College and women from across the State attended the programme among others.