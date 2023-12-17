In a move towards fostering unity and rebuilding ties, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh made a historic visit to Silchar in Assam on December 17. This visit comes at a crucial time for Manipur, which has experienced months of violence since May, marking the Chief Minister's first official visit to Assam in the aftermath of the unrest.

Taking to the microblogging site X, N Biren Singh expressed his delight at attending the Manipuri Unity Convention 2023. The convention, organized by the All Assam Manipuri Youths' Association at Khoiren, Dudhpatil Pt-IV (Silchar) in Assam, served as a platform for affirming the unity of Meiteis, Meitei-Pangals, and Bishnupriya, who have made Assam their home, collectively representing Manipuri identity.

During the convention, the strong historical and cultural ties between Manipur and Assam were highlighted. These ties, deeply rooted in shared events, were emphasized as a foundation for a united front in the face of challenges. The Manipuri community in Assam was commended for its pivotal role in preserving and promoting Manipur's rich culture and traditions.