Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed deep anguish and condemnation over the disturbing incident of two women being paraded naked, as a shocking video surfaced on social media. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt sympathies to the victims and pledged stringent action against the perpetrators.

In his Twitter statement on July 20, CM N Biren Singh stated, "My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday." The Chief Minister made it clear that his government had swiftly taken suo-moto cognisance of the incident as soon as the video emerged.

The Manipur Police immediately sprang into action, leading to the arrest of the key accused, identified as Heradas (32), from Thoubal district. The arrest was facilitated by the viral video, which captured the accused wearing a green shirt, providing crucial evidence for the investigation.

The incident, which took place on May 4 in Kangpokpi district created tensions across the hilly areas of Manipur. It occurred a day after violence erupted in the north-eastern state, further intensifying public outrage over the heinous act.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh assured the public that a thorough investigation is currently underway. He affirmed the government's commitment to ensuring that strict action is taken against all those involved in the incident, including considering the possibility of capital punishment for the perpetrators.

"We will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment," asserted CM N Biren Singh. He made it abundantly clear that such acts have no place in society, and the government is determined to deliver justice to the victims and their families.