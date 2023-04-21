Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on April 21 welcomed all the surrendered cadres for their willingness to join the mainstream society and assured them a secure livelihood.

It is worth mentioning that on April 21, the highest number of cadres laid down their arms and ammunition, in a homecoming ceremony since the formation of his second term of government.

He also stated that a lot of change has been brought in the state in terms of development and economy with the formation of the BJP government.

''The northeast states are no longer lagging behind when compared with other states of mainland India. This kind of transformation helps to build trust in the governance of present government by many proscribed cadres,'' Singh added.

Stating about the welfare scheme for surrendered cadres, he said, ''Apart from rehabilitation benefits provided to surrendered cadres, they would be given priority in the recently launched ‘One Family One Pension’ Scheme of the State Government. This will facilitate them in earning their livelihood and in educating their children''.

He also said that development can be brought only when there is peace and stability in the society and the support extended by people of the state in promoting peace, lot of developmental works have been taken up in the last six years.

''People should refrain from conducting bandh and blockade for any issues rather focus in solving the problem through dialogues and talks,'' he appealed.

The Manipur Chief Minister further appreciated the Police Department, Intelligence Bureau, Special Investigation Branch, Army, and other paramilitary forces for their efforts to bring cadres of various underground outfits to the mainstream.

Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, senior civil and police officers of the State Government, senior officers of Assam Rifles, CRPF, and BSF also attended the homecoming ceremony among others.

Under the Revised Scheme for Surrender-Cum Rehabilitation of Militants in the North East States, 2018 of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, rehabilitation benefits given to the surrendered cadres include a one-time financial grant of Rs 4 lakhs to each surrendered cadre, which is to be kept in a bank account in their names as a fixed deposit for a period of three years. Apart from this, monthly stipends of Rs 6,000 per person and incentives for surrendered weapons. They will stay in a rehabilitation camp for three years.

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