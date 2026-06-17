Manipur CM notes signs of reconciliation in conflict-hit areas, urges continued peace efforts

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday, June 17, stressed the need for collective efforts to restore lasting peace and normalcy in the State, saying that sustainable peace can be achieved only through the cooperation of all sections of society.

Addressing the 8th Foundation Day celebration of the Chingamakha Nambul Mapal Development Committee (CNMDC) at Chingamakha Yanglem Leikai Nambul Mapal in Imphal, Singh shared his experiences from recent visits to conflict-affected areas, including Jiribam, Kangpokpi, Senapati and Ukhrul.

He said his visits revealed encouraging signs of reconciliation among different communities. Referring to Jiribam, the Chief Minister said members of the Kuki, Paite, Hmar and Meitei communities had resumed living together peacefully, sharing meals and returning to their homes. He added that he had personally interacted with and shared a meal with members of the various communities.

However, Singh expressed concern over a bomb blast at Tronglaobi the following day, which claimed the lives of two children and left their mother seriously injured, resulting in a setback to the peace process.

The Chief Minister said the government was making sustained efforts to restore normalcy but noted that some individuals continued to oppose peace as they benefited from the ongoing conflict. He stressed the need to identify such vested interests and work collectively to ensure lasting stability in the State.

During the programme, Singh distributed cash awards and certificates to meritorious students of Classes X and XII from the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur, and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

He also urged residents of Chingamakha Yanglem Leikai Nambul Mapal to actively participate in maintaining cleanliness in the locality and along internal roads.

The event was attended by CNMDC president Sanasam Shantikumar Singh, Ward No. 16 caretaker councillor Thokchom Eliza Devi, local residents and other dignitaries.