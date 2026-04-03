Manipur CM orders crackdown on disruptive elements, focus on highway security and free movement

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on April 2 directed officials to take firm action against disruptive elements to ensure safe and uninterrupted movement of people and goods across the state.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with senior officials at the state secretariat, the Chief Minister stressed the need to strengthen security measures along key National Highways, which are critical for connectivity and supply chains in Manipur.

The review followed his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday, where the prevailing law and order situation in the state was discussed and the need to accelerate the peace process was emphasised.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister underlined the government’s priority to ensure safety and mobility. “The protection of life and the facilitation of safe, uninterrupted movement of people and goods remain our highest priority. Clear directives have been issued to firmly address and contain all disruptive and recalcitrant elements, ensuring secure corridors and smooth transit across the state,” he said.

He further reiterated the government’s commitment to restoring normalcy, adding that authorities would pursue coordinated and decisive action to uphold peace, stability and public confidence across Manipur.