Manipur CM orders development of 6 km road linking MTU campus to NH-102

Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday, May 24 inspected the progress of construction work at the proposed extension campus of Manipur Technical University in Thoubal district and assured the local administration of all possible assistance to expedite completion of the project.

During the inspection visit, the Chief Minister directed the chief engineer of the Public Works Department to undertake paving of the 6-km road connecting the campus to National Highway 102 to improve accessibility to the institution.

Officials present during the visit briefed the Chief Minister on the ongoing construction activities and the status of infrastructure development at the proposed campus site.

The Vice Chancellor of Manipur Technical University informed the Chief Minister that the university plans to commence some academic classes at the extension campus from the upcoming academic session beginning in July-August.

The proposed extension campus is expected to strengthen technical education infrastructure in the state and improve access to higher education facilities in the region.