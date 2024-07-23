Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh participated in the "Ek Ped: Maa Ke Naam" (One Tree: In Mother's Name) campaign, an ambitious tree-planting initiative organised by the state's Forest Department.

The event took place at Chingpu Sabi Lairembi Ching in Lamlai.

The programme aims to plant 50 lakh saplings across Manipur, with a target of 30 lakh to be planted by the end of September 2024. This large-scale environmental effort seeks to create a greener and more sustainable future for the state.

CM Singh expressed his enthusiasm for the project on social media, highlighting the symbolic significance of planting trees in honour of mothers. He drew parallels between the nurturing and protective nature of mothers and the environmental benefits provided by trees.

The "Ek Ped: Maa Ke Naam" campaign not only promotes reforestation but also strengthens community bonds by connecting environmental conservation with familial respect. It encourages citizens to take an active role in improving their local environment while paying tribute to maternal figures.