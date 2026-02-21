Manipur CM pays floral tribute to Vungzagin Valte in Delhi, meets bereaved family

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on February 21 paid his last respects to late Thanlon MLA Vungzagin Valte at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, shortly after arriving in the national capital.

In a solemn gesture, the Chief Minister stood in silence before Valte’s mortal remains and offered floral tributes. He conveyed his deepest condolences to the grieving family and spent nearly ten minutes interacting with them, expressing solidarity and sharing in their loss during what he described as a deeply painful moment for the state.

A prayer service was held for the eternal peace of the departed soul, with an atmosphere of profound mourning as dignitaries, community leaders and family members gathered to bid a final farewell.

A condolence meeting followed, attended by MLA Khashim Vashum of Chingai Assembly Constituency and MLA Ngursanglur Sanate of Tipaimukh Assembly Constituency, along with relatives of the deceased and prominent leaders of the Zomi community based in Delhi.

Valte’s passing has drawn tributes from political leaders and tribal organisations, marking a significant loss for Manipur’s political landscape.