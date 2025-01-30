Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced Rs 2.9 crore in development projects for Khangabok during a public meeting on January 30, focusing on agricultural infrastructure and water conservation efforts.

Speaking at the UYC Ground in Khangabok Maisnam Leikai, Singh committed Rs 50 lakh for installing water pumps across four major paddy fields: Louhonbi Loukon, Keipha Loukon, Kiyam Loukon, and Tentharam Loukon. The announcement includes additional allocations of Rs 1.2 crore each for the development of Ikop Pat and channel cleaning of Loukhong Pat.

During the interaction with locals, Singh addressed the ongoing crisis in the state, noting increased public understanding of core issues. "The State Government will always stand firmly to safeguard unity and integrity," Singh said, emphasising that while the government supports all long-standing communities, it would oppose groups threatening state cohesion.

Power Minister Th Biswajit Singh, Health Minister Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh, and CAF & PD Minister L. Susindro Meitei joined the Chief Minister at the event. Local MLAs including Sapam Kunjakewor, Thongam Shanti, Khongbantabam Ibomcha, and Md. Abdul Nasir were also present.

The meeting drew participation from local body representatives, Self Help Groups, and Village Volunteers. Students and residents welcomed the delegation upon arrival, and the Chief Minister also promised to develop an open gym facility in response to community requests.