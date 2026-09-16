Manipur CM: Prolonged ethnic conflict caused over Rs 1,200 crore GST revenue decline

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on September 16 said the prolonged ethnic conflict in the state led to a decline of more than Rs 1,200 crore in GST revenue between 2023 and 2026, putting significant pressure on the state's economy.

Speaking at the 52nd Foundation Day celebration of the All Manipur Working Journalists' Union (AMWJU) in Imphal, Khemchand said repeated bandhs and blockades had severely affected economic activity and development.

“Prolonged conflict in the state had resulted in a decline of more than Rs 1,200 crore in GST revenue from 2023 to 2026, putting considerable pressure on Manipur's economy,” he said.

The chief minister appealed to civil society organisations to refrain from using bandhs and blockades as a form of protest, saying their wider economic impact had affected the state significantly.

He called for collective efforts to create an environment conducive to economic recovery and development.

The ethnic conflict that broke out between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023 has been accompanied by repeated disruptions to the movement of goods and people, including economic blockades.

Officials said the violence has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been displaced.

Manipur CM announces hike in journalists' pension

On journalists' welfare, Khemchand announced that the monthly pension for journalists would be increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, while the family pension would rise from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000.

He also said pending advertisement bills amounting to around Rs 1 crore had already been disbursed.

The announcements came during the AMWJU's 52nd Foundation Day programme, where the chief minister acknowledged the contribution of journalists to society.