Manipur CM pushes education infrastructure, inaugurates library and reviews school projects

Reinforcing the Manipur government's focus on strengthening educational infrastructure, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on July 26 inaugurated the newly constructed library building at Heirangoithong High School and reviewed the progress of new school infrastructure at Singjamei Chingamakha High School.

During the inauguration of the library building, the Chief Minister was joined by Smt. Neeta Arambam, Secretary, Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC), Director of Education (Schools) Ng. Bhogendra Meetei, the Head Mistress, and other dignitaries.

Highlighting the importance of libraries in shaping young minds, Singh said the new facility would encourage students to develop reading habits, expand their knowledge, and create a strong academic foundation. He described the initiative as a significant step towards building a knowledge-driven society capable of contributing to Manipur's future.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister inspected the ongoing construction of new school buildings at Singjamei Chingamakha High School alongside education department officials. Expressing satisfaction with the pace of work, he said the project is progressing as planned and is expected to be completed within the stipulated timeline.

The visit underscores the state government's continued emphasis on upgrading school infrastructure to provide students with better learning environments and improve the overall quality of education in Manipur.