Manipur CM pushes peace agenda, development plans on day two of Jiribam visit

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on April 5 emphasised rebuilding inter-community ties and accelerating development in Jiribam district, as he continued his three-day visit with site inspections and public interactions.

Speaking to reporters at the proposed Inter-State Truck Terminus, Singh said his government is working to “strengthen the bond among different communities and restore peace in the state”. He added that Jiribam is being considered for focused development, stating, “We also want to develop Jiribam into a model district.”

Officials said the Chief Minister reviewed plans for the truck terminus, a project expected to improve connectivity and trade. He also indicated that tourism projects could be explored near the site in consultation with the Town Planning Department, signalling a broader economic push for the district.

The Chief Minister later interacted with residents at Chandrapur village, where he listened to grievances and reiterated the need to address mistrust between communities. “There is a trust deficit… my objective is to restore peace,” he said, adding that all communities share a desire for stability despite prevailing tensions.

Singh’s outreach builds on engagements held a day earlier, when he attended a community interaction programme at New Alipur Rongmei Naga village. He noted that people from different groups had “come together to share their thoughts and aspirations for peace, mutual understanding, and communal harmony”, calling such efforts essential for long-term reconciliation.

The visit comes as the state continues to recover from ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups that began in May 2023, leaving at least 260 people dead and thousands displaced across Manipur.

Authorities said the ongoing visit aims to combine peace-building efforts with concrete development initiatives, particularly in districts like Jiribam that have seen both conflict spillover and recent attempts at reconciliation.