Manipur CM pushes peace agenda, Jiribam flagged for model district plan

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said restoring peace and bridging the “trust deficit” among communities remains his top priority, while outlining plans to develop Jiribam into a model district.

Speaking at the proposed site of an inter-state truck terminus in Jiribam, the Chief Minister said all communities were seeking normalcy after the violence that began on May 3, 2023. “Every community wants peace… we need to remove the trust deficit. My objective is to restore peace,” he said.

Khemchand described Jiribam as a symbolic starting point for reconciliation, noting that representatives from different communities had earlier come together for a joint meal following the unrest. He termed the gathering “memorable” and indicative of the possibility of rebuilding ties.

The visit marks his first to the district via National Highway-37 since the outbreak of ethnic violence, a route that passes through several Kuki-inhabited areas. He arrived on Saturday with a delegation that included state BJP president A Sharda Devi and several MLAs, signalling a renewed political outreach to the region.

During the three-day visit, the Chief Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the inter-state truck terminal and other infrastructure projects at Chandrapur. He also indicated that additional tourism projects could be explored at the terminus site, citing the availability of adequate land and the need for consultation with the Town Planning Department.

Khemchand inspected a 50-bedded hospital at Ningsingkhul, where he reviewed infrastructure gaps and interacted with staff and residents. He assured that the government would introduce measures to strengthen healthcare services in the district.

Officials from the Home Department and the Public Works Department accompanied the delegation. Meetings with internally displaced persons and local leaders are also part of the itinerary to assess ground conditions.

The visit comes against the backdrop of security concerns in the region. A similar attempt by former Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh in June 2024 was called off after militants attacked his advance security convoy in Kangpokpi district.

Khemchand also took part in a plantation drive organised by the Jiribam Forest Division, joined by MLAs and senior officials, as part of efforts to promote environmental initiatives alongside development activities.