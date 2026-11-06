Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on November 6 said the BJP would work to address the hardships faced by people in the state over the last three years, particularly women and mothers affected by the ethnic conflict.

Addressing a political conference in support of the BJP's prospective candidate for the Oinam Assembly constituency, Kh Jibon Singh, at Irengbam Mapal Kangjeibung in Bishnupur district, the Chief Minister acknowledged that the conflict had also severely affected the district.

Describing the violence as unfortunate, Khemchand Singh said its impact had been felt across communities and stressed the need for people to continue living together as Manipuris.

"With that in mind, I started reaching out and talking with other communities," he said.

The Chief Minister said he had recently visited the Sinai designated camp in Kangpokpi district, where CRPF personnel were deployed, and interacted with Kuki women who had gathered to meet him.

"I met with Kuki mothers who were waiting for me. There are many in hill areas who want peace. Some want to destroy peace," he said.

Khemchand Singh said the BJP was aware of the difficulties faced by people, especially mothers and women, during the prolonged conflict and would take steps to ease their suffering.

"The BJP knows very well the hardships faced by the people and, more specifically, by the mothers and women during the last three years, and the party will definitely make sure that those hardships are eased," he said.

Praising Jibon Singh for his organisational work during the difficult period, the Chief Minister said he had stood by the people and worked to strengthen the party.

He also appealed to voters to support Jibon Singh in the upcoming Assembly elections, saying the responsibility of electing an MLA rested with the electorate, while the party leadership would decide the responsibilities assigned to him in the Assembly.

Assembly elections in Manipur are likely to be held early next year.