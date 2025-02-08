Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh reiterated the government's commitment to nurturing a vibrant cinematic culture in the state after two years, as he extended an invitation to attend the 2nd edition of the Eikhoigi Imphal International Film Festival (EIIFF) 2025.

The festival will screen 56 films over a period of four days, from February 6 to 9.

Taking to his official X handle, the Manipur chief minister stated that the festival unites international and regional cinema on one platform.

"This festival is a celebration of storytelling, creativity, and the power of film to transcend borders," he stated.

Furthermore, he invited everyone to attend the festival, stating, "I invite everyone to be part of this cinematic journey and contribute to making the festival a resounding success."

Earlier, the Manipur CM presented the teaser of the 2nd Eikhoigi Imphal International Film Festival on his X handle, reaffirming that the platform showcases Manipur’s cinematic spirit on the global stage.

Presenting the teaser of the 2nd Eikhoigi Imphal International Film Festival where stories come alive and Manipur’s cinematic spirit shines on the global stage.



After two challenging years, the festival returns, bringing together filmmakers and enthusiasts from around the world.… pic.twitter.com/7EHBV8c9F5 — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) February 7, 2025

"After two challenging years, the festival returns, bringing together filmmakers and enthusiasts from around the world. A celebration of art, resilience, and the power of storytelling," CM Singh stated.