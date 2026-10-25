Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has reaffirmed the state government's commitment to a drug-free Manipur following Operation Trident, a coordinated crackdown on an alleged international narcotics network across 38 locations in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur.

Congratulating Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the agencies involved in the operation, Singh said the state remained committed to the mission of building a “Drug-Free India and Drug-Free Manipur”.

“Manipur stands firmly committed to the mission of a Drug-Free India and Drug-Free Manipur, safeguarding our youth and securing a healthier future,” the chief minister wrote in a social media post while sharing Shah's statement on the operation.

The crackdown was conducted on October 23, with central agencies and police forces carrying out simultaneous raids at 38 locations across the three northeastern states.

According to Shah, the operation resulted in the arrest of 18 people and uncovered hawala transactions worth Rs 100 crore. Authorities also froze 1,424 bank accounts, attached properties worth Rs 17.82 crore, seized 500 detonators and recovered Rs 12 lakh in cash.

Shah said the alleged network trafficked narcotics across the borders of India, Myanmar and Bangladesh through the Death Triangle Corridor.

Describing the operation as another major strike against drug trafficking, the Union home minister reiterated the Centre's target of eliminating drug networks by December 31, 2029.

He also congratulated the central agencies and police forces of Assam, Mizoram and Manipur for their role in the operation.

Singh's statement comes amid the ongoing efforts to tackle drug trafficking in Manipur, where the state government's stated priority remains protecting young people from substance abuse and preventing the spread of narcotics.