Chief Minister N Biren Singh once again launched an Inner Line Permit (ILP) online portal in an upgraded version on December 23.

This newly launched portal has the feature of a barcode scanner to detect fake ILP cards.

During the launching programme held at his secretariate, Biren said that the state government had already launched ILP portal in the year 2020 to do away with all inconveniences faced by travellers when applying for a permit to enter the state.

Another new portal www.manipur.ilp.online.mn.gov.in launched on December 22 and will operate through deputy commissioners and labour commissioners.

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The new portal would add a feature of a barcode scanner that will enable to catch of fake ILP cards.



He continued and informed that within two months, a highly sophisticated identification camera would be started using to detect non-locals whose ILP card validity is expired.

Showing his concern continuous influx of migrants even after the implementation of the ILP system in the state, he announced that a statewide door-to-door survey would be conducted to identify illegal migrants and initiate legal action against landlords found renting out rooms or houses. As such people should declare voluntarily if they provide any shelter.

It may be mentioned that four types of permits are issued — temporary, regular, special and labour permits in Manipur under the ILP system. Initially, these permits were issued manually at seven counters at different entry points, including Imphal airport.

However, to do away with the hassle faced by travellers in applying for a permit, the state government launched an online portal in February 2020.