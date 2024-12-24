Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh unveiled the state's official wall calendar and diary for 2025 at a ceremony in Imphal on December 24. The publications, produced by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, arrive as the state government intensifies efforts to restore stability in the region.

During the release event, Singh emphasised his administration's commitment to punctual governance, praising department officials for the timely completion of these administrative materials. He also used the platform to make a public appeal for peace and renewed focus on development initiatives.

The ceremony included the simultaneous release of materials from the Directorate of Health Services and National Health Mission. Key cabinet members present included Forest Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh, Works Minister Govindas Konthoujam, and IPR Minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh.

Singh concluded by extending Christmas greetings to Manipur's Christian communities, both within the state and beyond its borders.