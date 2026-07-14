Manipur CM reviews fisheries sector, focuses on fish production and fishermen's welfare

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on July 13 chaired a review meeting of the Fisheries Department at the Secretariat to assess the progress of various initiatives aimed at boosting fish production and improving the livelihoods of fishing communities.

The meeting was attended by senior departmental officials and focused on the state's inland fisheries management, fish production targets, and welfare programmes for fishermen.

During the review, the Chief Minister assessed the implementation of ongoing schemes and discussed measures to enhance productivity in the fisheries sector. He also examined key operational and staffing challenges affecting the department and directed officials to address them effectively.

Emphasising the importance of the fisheries sector in supporting rural livelihoods and food security, Singh reiterated the government's commitment to promoting sustainable pisciculture and strengthening support systems for fishing communities.

The Chief Minister said the government would continue to focus on improving fisheries infrastructure, increasing fish production, and implementing welfare initiatives to ensure the long-term growth of the sector and the economic well-being of those dependent on it.