Manipur CM reviews functioning of Manipur Bhawans, stresses improved services for travellers

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on June 25 chaired a review meeting at the New Civil Secretariat in Mantripukhri to assess the operationalisation and functioning of Manipur Bhawans across the country.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed measures aimed at strengthening the management and efficiency of the state-run guest facilities, which cater to Manipuri travellers and residents visiting different parts of India.

Khemchand Singh discussed ways to enhance service delivery, improve operational standards and ensure greater convenience for citizens availing facilities at the Manipur Bhawans.

He reiterated the state government's commitment to improving the functioning of these establishments and making them more responsive to the needs of the people.

The Chief Minister said the government is focused on ensuring citizen-centric services and strengthening the operational efficiency of Manipur Bhawans to better serve Manipuri travellers nationwide.