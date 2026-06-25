Manipur CM reviews functioning of Manipur Bhawans, stresses improved services for travellers
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh reviewed the functioning of Manipur Bhawans across the country at a meeting in Mantripukhri. The discussion focused on improving management, service delivery and convenience for Manipuri travellers.
- The June 25 review meeting was held at Mantripukhri's New Civil Secretariat
- State-run guest facilities support Manipuri residents and travellers visiting cities nationwide
- Discussions focused on management improvements and stronger day-to-day operational efficiency
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on June 25 chaired a review meeting at the New Civil Secretariat in Mantripukhri to assess the operationalisation and functioning of Manipur Bhawans across the country.
During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed measures aimed at strengthening the management and efficiency of the state-run guest facilities, which cater to Manipuri travellers and residents visiting different parts of India.
Khemchand Singh discussed ways to enhance service delivery, improve operational standards and ensure greater convenience for citizens availing facilities at the Manipur Bhawans.
He reiterated the state government's commitment to improving the functioning of these establishments and making them more responsive to the needs of the people.
The Chief Minister said the government is focused on ensuring citizen-centric services and strengthening the operational efficiency of Manipur Bhawans to better serve Manipuri travellers nationwide.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today