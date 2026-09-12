Manipur CM reviews grassroots preparedness for Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh chaired a booth-level meeting with BJP workers of the Singjamei BJP Mandal at Durbar Hall on September 12, reviewing grassroots-level preparedness for the upcoming nationwide Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

The campaign marks 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public service, with BJP workers gearing up for activities at the grassroots level.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed organisational preparedness and stressed the importance of dedicated party workers in strengthening the BJP’s grassroots connect.

Khemchand said BJP workers are the strength of the organisation and the foundation of its grassroots connect, reaffirming the party’s commitment to the principles of Seva (service) and Nation First.