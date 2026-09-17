Manipur CM reviews IBSD affairs with Science & Technology department officials

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh chaired a meeting with officials of the Science & Technology Department at the Secretariat to review matters concerning the Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD).

The meeting focused on issues related to the functioning and development of the institute, with senior officials from various departments participating in the discussions.

Those present included N. Ashok Kumar, Commissioner, Finance; Dr Rangitabali Waikhom, Special Secretary, Cooperation; Thokchom Kiran Kumar, Secretary, IT; and W. Ibohal Singh, Registrar, Cooperatives.

The meeting formed part of the state government's review of matters concerning science, technology and bioresource-related development in Manipur.