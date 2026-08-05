Manipur CM reviews internal security, civic action programmes with ITBP Inspector General

Manipur Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh on Wednesday, August 5, held a meeting with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Inspector General Clay Khongsai to review the state's internal security situation, law enforcement and civic action programmes.

The meeting, held at the state secretariat in Imphal, focused on strengthening coordination between the state government and the ITBP on issues related to security and public welfare.

In a post on social media, the chief minister said the discussions covered matters relating to internal security, law enforcement and civil-military civic action in the state.

Singh appreciated the role played by the ITBP in strengthening public security and lauded its Civic Action Programmes, saying they have helped build trust among local communities through welfare and healthcare initiatives.

"The State Government remains committed to close coordination with all security agencies to ensure lasting peace, stability and public welfare," the chief minister said.

Clay Khongsai, a 1996-batch IPS officer from Manipur, previously served as the state's Additional Director General of Police before being appointed Inspector General of the ITBP by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in August 2023.