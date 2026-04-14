Manipur CM reviews progress of Imphal Railway Station, Jiribam–Imphal rail project

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday, April 14 inspected the ongoing construction of the Imphal Railway Station at Yurembam in Imphal West district and reviewed progress of the 111-km Jiribam–Tupul–Imphal railway project.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by MLAs Dr. Sapam Ranjan (Konthoujam) and Sorokhaibam Rajen (Lamsang), along with Chief Secretary Dr. Puneet Kumar Goel, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Anurag Bajpai, Commissioner to the Chief Minister N. Ashok Kumar, Director Transport Kh. Diana, and other senior officials.

During the visit, officials of Northeast Frontier Railway briefed the Chief Minister on the status of the Imphal Railway Station construction and the overall progress of the Jiribam–Tupul–Imphal railway line. The project, considered a key infrastructure initiative to improve connectivity in the region, is targeted for completion by December 2028.

The Chief Minister also visited the construction site of Tunnel No. 12 at Sangaithel, a critical component of the railway alignment, where he interacted with engineers and project authorities to assess ongoing work and address implementation challenges.

The Jiribam–Tupul–Imphal railway project is expected to significantly enhance rail connectivity to Manipur’s capital and integrate the state more closely with the national railway network upon completion.