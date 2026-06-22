Manipur CM reviews progress of World Bank-funded MIND Project, reiterates push for digital transformation

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on June 22 reviewed the progress of the Manipur Infotech Enabled Development (MIND) Project at the State Secretariat, describing it as a key initiative in advancing the state's digital transformation agenda.

The MIND Project, funded by the World Bank, includes the proposed Information Technology Special Economic Zone (IT-SEZ) at Mantripukhri and is aimed at strengthening Manipur’s digital ecosystem.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister assessed the implementation status of the project and emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing digital infrastructure, promoting innovation, and creating an enabling environment for technology-driven growth.

Khemchand Singh stated that the initiative would play a crucial role in attracting investments, generating employment opportunities for the youth, and positioning Manipur as an emerging hub for information technology and digital services in the region.

Reaffirming the government's vision of building a “Viksit Manipur,” the Chief Minister said efforts are underway to leverage technology and digital innovation as key drivers of economic development and inclusive growth in the state.