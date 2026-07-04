Manipur CM reviews PWD functioning, assesses progress of key infrastructure projects

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh reviewed the functioning of the Public Works Department (PWD) on July 3 during a high-level meeting held at the New Civil Secretariat, Mantripukhri.

The review meeting was attended by the Commissioner (Works), the Chief Engineer, and other senior officials of the department.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister assessed the progress of ongoing infrastructure projects, reviewed manpower requirements, and discussed proposed developmental initiatives. He stressed the importance of effective implementation, technical feasibility, and the timely completion of projects to ensure quality infrastructure across the state.

The Chief Minister directed officials to closely monitor the execution of ongoing works and ensure that development projects are completed within the stipulated timelines without compromising quality. He also emphasized the need for better coordination among departments to overcome implementation challenges and expedite project delivery.

He noted that strengthening the functioning of the Public Works Department would play a crucial role in improving road connectivity, public infrastructure, and civic amenities across Manipur. He added that the timely execution of projects would not only enhance the efficiency of public services but also generate new development opportunities and contribute significantly to the overall welfare of the people.

The review is part of the state government's continued efforts to improve governance, accelerate infrastructure development, and ensure that public welfare projects are implemented efficiently for the benefit of citizens.