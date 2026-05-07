Manipur CM reviews security situation after militant attack on Kamjong villages

Fresh tension gripped parts of Manipur on May 7 after heavily armed militants attacked and set fire to several villages in Kamjong district near the India-Myanmar border, prompting Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh to review the state’s law and order situation with senior BSF officials.

The meeting focused on “emerging challenges in view of recent disturbances”, with discussions centred on a coordinated and proactive response to the deteriorating security situation, according to the chief minister.

The violence erupted in the border district of Kamjong after armed militants reportedly targeted the Naga villages of Namlee, Wanglee and Choro early on Thursday morning. Residents claimed several houses were burnt during the attack, triggering panic among villagers.

According to local accounts, two houses in Namlee and at least three to four houses in Wanglee were reduced to ashes. Villagers further alleged that almost every house in Choro was destroyed, barring a church that remained untouched.

Reacting to the incident, Singh said he “strongly condemn[s] the violence” reported from the border villages and described the attacks as “deeply concerning and unacceptable”.

Taking to Facebook, the chief minister said he was “closely monitoring the situation” and had directed security forces to take “all necessary measures to restore peace and prevent any further escalation”.

He also said the government remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and warned that “strict action will be taken against those responsible”.

Sharing details of the review meeting on social media, Singh said the state government had “reaffirmed the unwavering commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and public safety across Manipur”.

L. Keishing alleged that the attack was carried out by Myanmar-based militant groups, including the Kuki National Army (Burma) and the People’s Defence Force (PDF), operating from across the international border.

The latest violence has once again highlighted the fragile security situation in Manipur, which has remained deeply polarised since ethnic clashes broke out between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the prolonged conflict, which continues to affect several districts despite repeated peace and security measures by the state and central forces.