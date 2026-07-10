Manipur CM reviews startup scheme to promote youth entrepreneurship

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on July 10 reviewed the progress of the Manipur Startup Scheme, reaffirming the state government's commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and self-reliance among the youth.

Sharing the update on X, the Chief Minister said he witnessed a presentation by senior officials of the Planning Department, along with Special Secretary (Planning) Shri Neilenthang Telien, at the Secretariat on the implementation of the scheme.

The Chief Minister said the Manipur Startup Scheme supports entrepreneurs at the Idea Stage, Revenue Stage, and under the Chief Minister's Entrepreneurship Support Scheme (CMESS) by providing financial assistance and venture support to help startups grow.

He said the initiative is aimed at empowering young entrepreneurs, creating employment opportunities and strengthening Manipur's startup ecosystem, while encouraging innovation and building a self-reliant state.