Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has ruled out the possibility of Myanmar handing over the bodies of two Tamils killed in Myanmar’s Tamu.

In a shocking discovery, CM N Biren Singh stated that the bodies of two young men, P Mohan and M Iyarnar, had already been buried in Myanmar following the shooting.

Biren Singh stated that the Manipur government has made several attempts to recover the bodies; however, with family members of the victims and the district administration reaching an agreement, the operations have been halted.

“It is a matter of two countries. Immediately after knowing the incident, I apprised the matter to the external affairs ministry. After discussion with the Myanmar and Indian embassy, it has been confirmed that the bodies also have been buried in the same area. The government insists on getting the bodies, but it has been revealed that the mutual understanding took place”, the chief minister stated while talking to the media.

“We the government of India and Manipur strongly condemned the brutal killing of two Indian citizens in the broad daylight. I have reached out to the victim's families and provided them with 2 lakhs each to the deceased family. We are ready to help them based on their qualifications and skills”, the chief minister stated.

Earlier this week, two Tamil men, aged 27 and 35, were found dead in Tamu, Myanmar. P Mohan and M Iyarnar were residents of Moreh, a border town in Manipur.

According to reports, the Tamil men, who were drivers, entered Tamu that morning and were shot dead by a militia affiliated with Myanmar's ruling military junta.

One of their friends invited them to a birthday celebration in Tamu. The incident occurred in the town itself.

The Tamils who live on India's border with Myanmar are settlers from the 19th century when the British East India Company was spreading its influence on the subcontinent and looking toward one of Asia's most important trading centers.