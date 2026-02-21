Manipur CM rushes to Delhi for crucial talks with Amit Shah on cabinet expansion

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand left Imphal for New Delhi on Saturday afternoon around 3 pm, marking his first visit to the national capital since being sworn in on February 4.

According to reliable sources, the Chief Minister is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior national leaders. Discussions are expected to focus on the induction of new ministers and the allocation of portfolios in the state Cabinet.

It may be recalled that Govindas Konthoujam (Bishnupur Assembly Constituency) and Khuraijam Loken (Wangoi Assembly Constituency) were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers on the same day Khemchand took oath as Chief Minister.

Under constitutional provisions, the Manipur Council of Ministers can have up to 12 members. With five ministers sworn in so far, seven berths remain vacant. Portfolios for the existing ministers have also not yet been allocated.

Sources indicate that consultations with the central leadership, including Amit Shah and senior BJP functionaries, may play a key role in finalising both the expansion of the Cabinet and the distribution of departments.

