In a significant joint stakeholder meeting held this morning at the Cabinet Hall, CM's Secretariat in Imphal, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh led discussions on the pressing matter of 'Modernisation of Loktak Hydro-Electric Project - Sustainability of Loktak Lake.' Attended by key ministers, MLAs, and authorities, the meeting delved into the adverse impacts of the project, particularly focusing on the consequences of the Ithai Barrage construction.



Key attendees included Minister Forest & Environment, Power & Agriculture Th. Biswajit Singh, Minister Public Works & YAS K. Govindas, Minister Water Resources Shri Awangbou Newmai, Minister PHED, CAF & PD L. Susindro Meetei, Minister Fishery & Labour H. Dingo, Chairman, Loktak Development Authority M. Asnikumar Singh, MLAs of Thanga, Moirang, Mayang Imphal, Wangoi, Oinam, Kumbi, Chief Secretary, Pr. CCF cum Chief Wildlife Warden, Administrative Secretaries & HoDs of concern Deptts (Power, Agriculture, Fishery, Revenue, Environment & Ecology, LDA), etc.

The highlight of the meeting was the comprehensive presentation by the Loktak Development Authority, outlining the severe impacts of the Loktak Hydro-Electric Project, with a specific emphasis on Ithai Barrage's consequences. This included stagnation in the lake's water level to a higher regime, land inundation beyond the confines of the lake, and the critical ecological, social, and economic challenges faced by local communities.



Recognizing the significance of Loktak Lake and Associated Wetlands in ecological, socio-economic, and cultural aspects, Chief Minister Shri N Biren Singh expressed deep concern over their deteriorating state, terming it as alarming. Strategies for the cleanup of rivers flowing into the lake were discussed, and the Chief Minister directed the LDA & Environment & Ecology Dept. to expedite the cleanup promptly.



Shri M. Asnikumar Singh, Chairman of Loktak Development Authority (LDA), highlighted the loss of large agricultural land, community displacement, and ecological losses due to the Loktak Hydro-Electric Project. He proposed the initiation of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) by constituting a Committee, putting the modernization of Loktak Hydel Project on hold until Environmental Clearance is issued. Further, he informed that the appraisal of the Integrated Management Plan (IMP) for Loktak Lake is complete and likely to be approved by the MoEF & CC which will be vital in the conservation mission.

In response to the gravity of the situation, the Chief Minister proposed a decisive plan of action. This includes deploying an Expert Team from ADB or constituted by state authority which deem to be fit to assess the project's impact, conduct a thorough review, and secure necessary environmental clearances at the earliest. Additionally, there was an agreement to undertake the boundary demarcation of Loktak Lake in consultation with concerned MLAs, entrusted to the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Boundary Demarcation on Loktak Lake.



Th. Biswajit Singh, Minister (Forest, Environment, and Climate Change), recommended acquiring extra power alongside the complimentary power allocation for Manipur through a new power purchasing arrangement.



K. Govindas Singh, Minister (Works), underscored the critical issue of sedimentation, stressing the necessity for a comprehensive conservation approach. Additionally, he advocated for conducting an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) while halting the modernization efforts.



The Chief Minister suggested renegotiating the power benefits granted to Manipur for a higher percentage. Additionally, there was a recommendation to explore water level optimization to balance ecosystem health, especially in the Sangai Habitat, and address various human demands, including power. Chief Minister emphasised on the need for overall ecosystem restoration and conserve the Keibul Lamjao national park , the only natural habitat of world famous “Sangai Deer “.

A joint meeting involving Ministry of EF& CC, Power, Jal Shakti , Central Water Commission (CWC), NHPC Ltd , WISA , State Govt Depts’ concerned, at Imphal under the chairmanship Chief Minister.



Proactively reaching out to the citizens, especially those living on the periphery of the lake, the Chief Minister urged active engagement in the conservation initiatives spearheaded by the Loktak Development Authority. Assuring trust in governmental processes, the Chief Minister encouraged citizens to rely on thorough environmental impact assessments conducted by relevant agencies regarding the modernization of the Loktak Hydro-Electric Project. This collective endeavour is geared towards ensuring a well-informed and sustainable approach to this vital project. In a conclusive statement, the Chief Minister emphatically declared, "Prioritizing the conservation of Loktak is paramount."