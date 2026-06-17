Manipur CM says ongoing violence hindering development, alleges some elements don't want peace

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on June 17 said the continuing violence in the state has made it difficult for his government to focus on development activities, while alleging that certain elements were working against efforts to restore peace.

Addressing a programme in Imphal West district, Singh said he assumed office with the objective of addressing people's hardships and fostering peace among the state's communities. However, recurring incidents of unrest have forced the administration to concentrate largely on maintaining law and order.

“After I became chief minister, there has been a series of unrest. We are occupied in resolving those, making it hard to focus on development activities. Nevertheless, we can't run away from our duties,” he said.

The chief minister recounted his visits to conflict-affected areas, including Jiribam, where he met members of the Kuki, Meitei and Paite communities and appealed for peace and reconciliation.

He said that shortly after returning from Jiribam, a bomb attack in Tronglaobi area of Bishnupur district claimed the lives of two children and injured their mother, triggering widespread protests and unrest.

Singh also referred to his visit to Ukhrul district, where he met Kuki and Tangkhul Naga villagers and urged them to work towards peace. However, he noted that on the same day, an ambush led to the killing of two Tangkhul civilians.

“I think there are some people who don't want peace in our land. Some people presume that earning money would not be possible if peace prevailed,” he said.

The chief minister alleged that certain elements were attempting to obstruct the free movement of people across the state and called for the identification of such individuals.

Reflecting on his political career, Singh remarked that his tenure as Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly was the most enjoyable period of his public life.

“In a year, there would be just 15 days for two sessions. I would be free the rest of the time, allowing me to visit my constituency on a bicycle and interact with people,” he said.

Singh served as Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly from March 2017 to March 2022 before assuming the chief minister's office on February 4 this year.

Manipur has remained affected by ethnic violence since May 2023, with clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities claiming at least 260 lives and displacing thousands of people.

The chief minister's remarks come amid continuing security operations across the state. Earlier this month, security forces recovered the bodies of six Naga men believed to have been held hostage for nearly a month following the killing of three church leaders in Kangpokpi district. Their bodies were found a day after 14 Kuki individuals abducted during the same period were released in Senapati district.

