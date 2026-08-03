Manipur CM says peace efforts gaining ground, vows action against ‘vested interests’

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on August 3 said the government and citizens are working together to restore lasting peace in the state, asserting that encouraging signs of improvement are now visible despite the challenges faced over the past several months.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 10 Crores Addiction-Free Pledge Mega Campaign under the Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyaan and Mission SPANDAN (Spiritual Partnership Against Narcotic Drug Abuse), organised by the Brahma Kumaris in Imphal, the Chief Minister said restoring peace remains the government's foremost priority.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 can only be achieved if the country's youth remain free from drug abuse, adding that Manipur is proud to be part of the nationwide anti-drug campaign launched across the country.

Referring to the law and order situation, Khemchand Singh said people across all communities want peace and normalcy. Sharing his interactions with internally displaced persons during visits to different parts of the state, including Jiribam and Litan, he said members of Kuki, Meitei, Hmar and Paite communities have consistently expressed their desire to return home and live together peacefully.

The Chief Minister, however, said repeated acts of violence have disrupted reconciliation efforts, alleging that such incidents are driven by vested interests that seek to benefit from conflict rather than represent any particular community.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to justice, he said there would be no compromise in taking action against those responsible for crimes and appealed to citizens to cooperate in rebuilding trust, restoring harmony and creating a peaceful environment.

During the programme, the Chief Minister presented the Universal Peace Ambassador Award to Rajyogini BK Nilima, In-charge of Brahma Kumaris, Manipur, for her contributions to spiritual service and social welfare. He also launched the campaign voucher and administered a pledge for a drug-free India, urging participants to stay away from intoxicants and spread awareness against substance abuse.

Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, senior medical professionals, social activists and members of the Brahma Kumaris were also present at the event.