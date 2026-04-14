Manipur CM says security improving amid fresh clashes in state

Yumnam Khemchand Singh on April 13 asserted that the overall security situation in Manipur is showing “significant improvement” despite fresh incidents of violence reported from different parts of the state.

Speaking after a meeting with Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, the Chief Minister said the prevailing law and order situation was discussed in detail, expressing cautious optimism over recent developments.

Manipur has been grappling with prolonged ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023, which has claimed at least 260 lives. Fresh clashes were reported earlier this month, adding to the ongoing tensions.

In a Facebook post, Singh stated that the discussions with the Assam Rifles leadership focused on the current security dynamics and measures to ensure stability. He noted that coordinated efforts by the government and security agencies have led to “visible improvement” in the situation.

Reiterating his government’s commitment, Singh said ensuring protection, safety, and peaceful coexistence of all communities remains the top priority. He added that sustained peace, harmony, and the well-being of every citizen are central to the administration’s approach.

However, the ground situation remains volatile. In a recent incident in Bishnupur district, two children were killed and five others injured in a bomb attack at Tronglaobi. Sporadic firing between armed groups also continues in parts of the Naga-majority Ukhrul district, where a Border Security Force constable lost his life in one such exchange.

Authorities said security forces remain on high alert as efforts continue to stabilise the situation across the state.