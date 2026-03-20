Manipur CM seeks meeting with Kuki Zo Council to discuss peace and normalcy

The Office of the Chief Minister of Manipur has sought a meeting with the Kuki Zo Council (KZC) to discuss measures aimed at restoring peace and normalcy in the state.

According to an official letter issued on March 17, the request was addressed to Kuki Zo Council Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet. The communication conveyed the Chief Minister’s desire to hold a meeting with Thanglet and other members of the Council.

“I am directed to refer to the above subject and convey the request of the Chief Minister of Manipur to have a meeting with you and other members of the Kuki Zo Council,” the letter stated.

The proposed meeting has been scheduled for March 21, (Saturday) in Guwahati, Assam. The objective is to deliberate on ways to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur, which has witnessed prolonged ethnic tensions.

The request was conveyed by the Secretary to the Chief Minister, Neilenthang Telien, who expressed hope for an early confirmation from the Council.

The development is being viewed as a significant outreach initiative by the state government amid ongoing efforts to stabilise the situation in Manipur.